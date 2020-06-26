PM Imran urges world community to hold India accountable for abuses in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 26: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called on the international community to hold India accountable for its human rights abuses in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a message on the occasion of International Day in Support of Victims of Torture on his official social media account on Twitter, he said: “Today on International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, I call on the international community to hold India accountable for its human rights abuses in IOJK where women, men & children have faced pellet guns, sexual assault, electrocution, & physical & mental torture.”

Prime Minister Khan said these atrocities by Indian occupation forces “on orders of the Hindutva Supremacist Occupation Modi govt” are well documented by the United Nations, Huham Rights organisations and international media.

“A continuing silence in the face of such blatant abuse is against int[ernational] human rights & humanitarian laws & must be unacceptable,” the premier said.

It is noteworthy that the UN International Day in Support of Victims of Torture observed on 26 June marks the moment in 1987 when the UN Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, one of the key instruments in fighting torture, came into effect.

In his message on the occasion, Minister for information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said the day is aimed at drawing the world’s attention towards the victims of violence. He added the Kashmir issue is an international long-standing conflict as the brutal Indian forces are subjecting the innocent Kashmiri people of oppression and persecution.