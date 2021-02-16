Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM Imran Khan summons session of govt spokespersons today

| February 16, 2021
imran-khan-4-2

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the session of the government spokespersons at 2:00 pm at his Bani Gala residence today.

The premier will issue guidelines to the spokespersons in light of the current political situation of the country.

Moreover, PM Imran Khan will take them into confidence regarding the decisions for upcoming Senate elections, whereas, the spokespersons will be informed about the conclusions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary board.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fielded maximum candidates for the upcoming Senate elections, scheduled to be held on March 03.

Overall 52 candidates from the ruling party are contesting the elections of the Upper House of the Parliament.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday announced that overall 170 nomination papers have been submitted from across the country for the Senate election.

The ECP had earlier stated that overall 87 papers were filed for general seats, 35 for the seats reserved for ulema and technocrats, 40 for women reserved seats and 10 forms for minority seats.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

588310_24413534

Senate 2021: PTI challenges nomination papers of PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gillani

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan People’sRead More

335220_205142_updates

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s passport to expire today

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire today (Tuesday) with Interior MinisterRead More

  • PM Imran Khan summons session of govt spokespersons today

  • FPCCI, Greek ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

  • 958 coronavirus cases, 47 deaths reported in 24 hours

  • FM Qureshi heads to Egypt on two-day visit

  • Punjab Govt accords approval to build 35,000 apartments for low-income people

  • COAS Gen. Bajwa visits training area in Thar Desert

  • Sincere efforts imperative to increase Pak-Philippines bilateral trade: Daniel Ramos

  • Speakers discuss strategic importance of Iran, China

    • Comments are Closed