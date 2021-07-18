PM Imran Khan shares glimpses of his Bukhara visit

The prime minister concluded his stay in Uzbekistan by visiting the mausoleums of great Islamic personalities in the historic cities of Samarkand and Bukhara

Special Correspondent



TASHKENT: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared more glimpses from his Uzbekistan visit, detailing his visit to the ancient city of Bukhara.



In a message from his personal Twitter handle, Imran Khan said that the ancient city of Bokhara which he visited last Friday was the centre of learning for centuries.



“Changez Khan was so impressed by the height of the tower that he spared it when he sacked the city in the 1220s.” the prime minister said as he offered prayers at the shrine of the founder of the ‘Naqashbandiya silsila’.



Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday shared a combo of pictures and comments on twitter, the popular social media platform, about his recent visit to ancient city of Bokhara, in Uzbekistan.



The prime minister concluded his stay in Uzbekistan by visiting the mausoleums of great Islamic personalities in the historic cities of Samarkand and Bukhara.



Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to share his experience of his trip to Uzbekistan’s Samarkand.



“It was a wonderful experience to finally visit Samarkand, the greatest city in the world at the beginning of the 15th century,” the prime minister tweeted. He said he visited the tombs of Amir Taimur and Imam Bokhari in this historic city.