PM Imran, Gen. Bajwa visit NCOC

ISLAMABAD, OCT 18 /DNA/ – PM Imran Khan and General Qamar Javed Bajwa Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited NCOC today. DG NCOC Major General Asif Mahmood Goraya apprised the forum on latest Covid-19 situation, measures in place to contain the spread of disease, vaccine administration including future Covid-19 management strategy.

PM appreciated efforts of NCOC and all federating units for synergised response during pandemic for ensuring the safety & wellbeing of the people of Pakistan. PM directed all stakeholders to maximise efforts for mandatory vaccination drive and enforcement of requisite NPIs. Later PM presented NCOC memento to Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, on his retirement, for outstanding services rendered as National Coordinator at NCOC playing an instrumental role in the nation’s fight against Covid 19 through flawless management of resources and seamless coordination among all stakeholders.