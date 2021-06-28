PM Imran committed to grant right of vote to overseas Pakistanis: Babar Awan

Islamabad : Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to grant the right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing a joint press conference with Minister for State on Information Farrukh Habib in Islamabad today (Monday), he said that the right to vote is a fundamental right of the overseas Pakistanis. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his coalition partners believe in supremacy of constitution and rule of law.

He said Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif wants to deprive overseas Pakistanis of their right to cast votes. He said after electoral reforms judicial reforms are government’s top priority.

Speaking on the occasion, Farrukh Habib said Opposition has no interest in holding transparent elections.