PM Imran approves “Green Stimulus” package

ISLAMABAD, APR 28 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan approved “Green Stimulus” package as part of Government’s efforts to extend green cover in the county and to create job opportunities for the youth of the country especially in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

The Green Stimulus package, as part of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project, aims to promote plantation, setting up nurseries, natural forests and promotion of honey, fruit and olive plantation in the country.

Under this package, a “Green Nigehabaan” initiative would also be launched to provide job opportunities to initially 65000 youth/daily wagers making them part of the plantation campaign.

The Prime Minister in his remarks said that addressing climatic issues and enhancing green cover of the country was among the foremost priorities of the present Government. He said that Green Stimulus Package, especially the Green Nigehbaan initiative will offer employment opportunities to the youth and will help in promoting the objectives of Clean & Green Pakistan. At the same time, the Prime Minister continued, it will enable daily wagers earn their living with dignity during recent situation arising out of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister directed that all stakeholders including provincial governments, international bodies should be engaged to enhance the scope of the program and create additional jobs.

The Prime Minister directed Ministry of Climate Change to prepare a plan of action for engaging international community under Debt for Nature Swap program to convert part of country’s debt into grant for greater plantation and environment protection activities.

The Prime Minister said that transparency and community participation must be ensured for success of the program that promises better future for our coming generations.

The Prime Minister emphasized that areas must be demarcated, in collaboration with the provinces, for establishing national parks all over the country as a step towards promotion of Green & Clean Pakistan.=DNA

