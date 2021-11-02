PM forbids ministers on giving statements regarding banned TLP

ISLAMABAD , NOV 02 : Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has stopped the ministers on giving statements regarding the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Tuesday.

According to the details, the federal cabinet meeting held under the chair of PM Imran Khan. The meeting discussed important matters including the agreement with banned TLP. The cabinet meeting also approved several agenda items.

According to the sources, the meeting also discussed the matter of election commission’s notice of federal ministers Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry. On the occasion, Imran Khan directed Fawad Chaudhry and Azam Sawati for appearing before the election commission.

“Bringing reforms is not easy task, so we have to face difficulties collectively in the way of reforms,” the prime minister said while exchanging views on other key important issues.