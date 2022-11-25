PM deserves praise for his decision to appoint Asim Munir as new Army Chief

By Faisal Munir

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Aviation and Member

National Assembly Malik Sohail Khan has said on Friday that Prime

Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif deserves praise for his decision to

appoint General Asim Munir as the Army Chief, who played his role in

bringing the country out of a state of anxiety in a timely manner. The

Pakistan Army is the protector of the country’s borders and their

respect is the duty of every Pakistani. The manner in which

discussions and defamatory criticisms have been going on on social

media regarding the retired army chiefs and incoming chiefs of the

Pakistan Army for the last few days is dangerous for the country.

Parliamentary Secretary Aviation said the Army is an organized

institution which has to function according to its constitutional role

Criticizing the chiefs of Pakistan’s armed forces for no reason cannot

be the work of patriotic people. After the appointment of the Army

Chief, the PTI real Azadi March has no significance, all the noise was

for the appointment of the Army Chief.

Malik Sohail Khan said that when the appointment process has been

completed on the instructions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif, now a plan is being made to march towards Islamabad for face

saving, which will fail miserably. Imran Khan came with the mission of

blocking the road for the common people to fulfill his goals This is

something that should be dealt with according to law.

Parliamentary Secretary Aviation has said that Every Pakistani expects

from the newly appointed Army Chief General Asim Munir that the army

will continue to work in the best interests of the country and the

nation while remaining limited to its constitutional role.