PM appoints Chairperson for Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA)

ISLAMABAD, Dec. 17 : Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed former Silicon Valley & IBM Executive Amer Ahmed Hashmi as the Chairperson for Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

The federal government earlier this month decided to establish STZA through an Ordinance under the Cabinet Division, with almost similar incentives available to Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

According to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Thursday, Amer Hashmi possesses diverse global experience in organizational leadership with companies like IBM and MCI Systemhouse.

He was the founding CEO of Si3, Pakistan’s pioneering technology outsourcing firm that helped to stimulate IT systems integration in public and private organizations in Pakistan.

His work has been featured in Forbes Asia, Businessweek and Financial Times UK. Hashmi spent the last 10 years building knowledge ecosystem in his capacity as Advisor and Chief Strategy Officer at National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST).

He was also the Chairman of Executive Committee of NUST Science & Technology Park and founding President of the Global Think Tank Network (GTTN).

The new authority will focus on the growth of scientific and technological ecosystem in the country, primarily through fostering the development of technology zones and high-tech industrial parks, thereby contributing to the acceleration of the evolution of the national system of innovation.

Headquartered in Islamabad, the federal body will help promote the global competitiveness of the domestic technology sector, as well as provide institutional and legislative support for attracting foreign direct investments in the high-tech sector.

The Prime Minister is the President of Board of Governors of the STZ Authority.

The ultimate goal behind the establishment of such an authority is to provide support and ease for the technology sector, both financially and logistically. These will then drive more and more people and enterprises within the country to step up and deliver.

The goal is to make their lives easier by giving them the international standards provided outside of Pakistan so that they can flourish within the country. The Authority would help create more jobs in the technological industry within Pakistan.

It will also attract more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and, in turn, bring more money to the country. The STZA will also allow the youth of the country to capitalize and make the most of their innovative ideas.