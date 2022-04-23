Plot applications open for Mansehra Economic Zone

ISLAMABAD, April 23 (DNA): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) has started receiving applications for the acquisition of plots at Mansehra Economic Zone (MNEZ), Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday.

Due to its proximity to the main route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), MENZ is an attractive investment platform for local and foreign investors.

Covering over 77.5 acres of land, MNEZ is situated at Mouza Debgran in Mansehra district. Geographically the zone has easy access via CPEC route M-15 Hazara Expressway and it is only one kilometer away from Mansehra Interchange, connecting it to China through Khunjerab Pass.

According to KPEZDMC, one of the preferred sectors at the zone is mineral processing, as Mansehra is endowed with granite, marbles, feldspar, phosphate, chromite, soapstone and magnesite.

Meat processing is also one of the proposed sectors for investment. According to KPEZDMC, investors will be provided with an integrated infrastructure and business friendly environment for sustainable industrial growth. MNEZ will create thousands of jobs for local people of Mansehra and other adjoining areas.

In the recent past, Chinese investors have shown keen interest in investing in KP’s mining, steel and copper sectors and establishing mineral processing units in the province. MENZ can be one of the attractions for Chinese investors.