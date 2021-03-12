A play ‘Dulhay Kay Su Nakhray’ staged at PUCAR

RAWALPINDI, MAR 12 (DNA) – Punjab Arts Council, in collaboration with Pothohar One staged comedy play Dulhay Kay Sau Nakhray. The special guest of the play was Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed. The play has been written by TV and stage writer M Aslam Bhatti and directed by Shehzad Pappu.

The producers of the play were Zahoor Shah and Rizwana Khan. The cast of the play includes Batin Farooqi, Lubna Shahzadi. Hameed Babar, Rizwana Khan, Shabbir Mirza, Allama Sajjad, Saima Khan, Arshad Khan, Haji Qayyum, Raja Sajjad, Mumtaz Khan, Imran Abbasi and Asif Shad.

While addressing the ceremony Director Waqar Ahmad Said that the play is a positive step against materialism with standard entertainment, which is commendable. He added that the Arts Council has always strived for standard stage plays, Steps are being taken to further improve the production of dramas.

Naheed Mantoor said that plays on corrective themes attract people. He conveyed a good message to the people with fun and finally congratulated the artists for presenting the best play. Hundreds of people were present at the Arts Council to watch the play.