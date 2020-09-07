PIAF Alliance announces candidates for LCCI 2020-21 polls 

Alliance Steering Committee chairman Anjum Nisar, PIAF chairman Nauman Kabir say businessmen to repose confidence in alliance candidates

LAHORE:-:The PIAF-Founders Alliance has announced the final list of candidates for the seats of executive committee members in corporate and associate class to contest annual election of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 2020-21.

The names of candidates included Nadeem Qureshi, Tariq Misbah, Tahir Manzoor, Mardan Zaidi, Wadud Alvi, Malik Riaz Iqbal and Mubashir Naseer But for Corporate class while those who were nominated for Associate class included Nasir Hameed, Kashif Bashir, Maqbool Siddiqi, Salim Asghar, Shehzad Butt, Naeem Hanif, Shahid Nazir and Ali Afzal.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the PIAF-Founders Alliance election campaign the Alliance chairman Mian Ashraf and Alliance Steering Committee chairman Mian Anjum Nisar said that they tried their best to introduce sector specialists as their candidates for the LCCI Executive Committee with the sole objective to forward solid proposals to the government for economic progress and prosperity.

Besides PIAF chairman Mian Nauman Kabir, the ceremony was largely attended by the LCCI former presidents and PIAF leadership including senior vice chairman Nasir Hameed and vice chairman Javed Siddiqi.

Mian Anjum Nisar, who is also the FPCCI president, said the names of alliance candidates were finalized with the consultation of genuine market representatives. He said that despite unprecedented crisis at national level, all efforts were made to restore the confidence of business community.

PIAF chairman Mian Nauman Kabir said that Alliance in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has formally kicked off campaign for the annual election of the pioneer chamber to be held on Sept 25 and 26.

Nauman Kabir said that his group always firmly believes in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders.

He hoped the business community would repose confidence in the alliance candidates in the larger interests of country’s economy.

Nauman Kabir said that a large number of industrial associations and scores of local markets had announced to support the PIAF-Founders alliance for upcoming LCCI elections.

PIAF senior vice chairman Nasir Hameed said the alliance would continue to serve the business community in the larger interest of economy and would urge government to form business friendly policies.

Nasir Hameed said, keeping in view of the past experience, it seems difficult to easily cause a dent in the formidable unity of 17 years old alliance of PIAF and Founders in the provincial metropolis.

He said that PIAF Founder alliance will help promote economic activities and safeguard the interests of the business on top priority at all local and national level besides establishing bridge between public and private sector to accelerate the pace of development across the country.

The alliance leaders, on this occasion, also pledged to continue to raise voice for the solution of problems being faced by the business community.