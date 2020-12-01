Pfizer and Biontech apply for corona vaccine approval in Norway, EU

Pfizer and Biontech have submitted the formal application to have their coronavirus vaccine approved in the EU. Approval would also apply in Norway.

About two weeks ago, Pfizer stated that its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective against the coronavirus.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recently said that the first vaccines could be approved in late 2020 or early 2021.

An approval from the EMA means that the vaccine would also be approved in Norway.

Norway is also a party to the major procurement agreements the EU has entered into for the purchase of several vaccines, including an agreement with Pfizer and Biontech.