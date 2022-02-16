Petrol price in Pakistan hiked despite decline in int’l market: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, FEB 16 (DNA) — Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) vice President Sherry Rehman said on Wednesday that the petroleum prices in Pakistan have been hiked despite the fact the price declined yesterday in the international market and now it is in interest of country as well as people that government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is sent packing.

Senator Sherry Rehman, while reacting on the recent rise in petroleum prices, said that they reject this “petrol bomb”. The PPP leader further said that in the past three years, this government raised the petroleum prices by 65 rupees per liter and they will keep doing this every 15 days till PTI is in government.

The senator also said that the PPP will hold a long march against these selected and incompetent leaders and appealed the each and every citizen to join them. It merits mention that the government on Tuesday jacked up the price of petrol by Rs 12.03 per litre with immediate effect.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was increased by Rs9.53 per liter and will now cost Rs154.15 per liter. The price of kerosene oil was also increased by Rs10.08 per liter to Rs126.56 per liter. In addition, light diesel oil will cost Rs9.43 more and will thus be priced at Rs123.97 per liter.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that such a drastic increase of Rs12/liter in the petroleum prices is nothing but “economic murder” of the people.

While talking to the media, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said that petroleum prices have reached a record high of 159 rupees and government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is responsible for this.

Hamza Shahbaz said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan loots the people of our country by hiking petroleum prices after every 15 days. On what agenda are the people of Pakistan being buried under these price hikes, asked the opposition leader.

The PML-N leader further stated that this government has mortgaged the economy of our country to foreign institutions, causing the people to bear the burden. =DNA