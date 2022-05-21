Peshawar Zalmi launches “Kaun Banyga KP ka Champion” program
PESHAWAR, May 21 (DNA): PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi Launches Kaun
Banyga KP Ka Champion Program.
Speaking at a press conference at Pearl Continental Hotel Peshawar,
Peshawar Zalmi Director Cricket Operations Muhammad Akram along with
Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Salman Irshad and Siraj said that Peshawar
Zalmi launching talent hunt for young cricketers across Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa this year.
Muhammad Akram said that Along Talent Hunt Program Peshawar Zalmi also
decide to prepare pitches, providing cricket equipment and providing
monthly stipend to Young Cricketers
Mohammad Akram said that “who will become the champion of KP” will bring
out more hidden talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said after August,
trials will start across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after trials a tournament
will be held for all the districts.
Muhammad Akram also announced Peshawar Zalmai Overseas Trials on the
occasion. Details of which will be released in coming days,
Overseas Zalmi team will also participate in Kaun Banyga KP ka Champion
program & Tournament. Peshawar Zalmai will also provide monthly stipends
and cricket equipment to the best players of the tournament.
In response to questions on the occasion, Mohammad Akram said that
Peshawar Zalmi is eager to play PSL matches at their home ground Arbab
Niaz Stadium. Muhammad Akram said that Peshawar Zalmi Requesting PCB to
host PSL Matches in Peshawar and also ask authorities to complete the
construction and renovation of Arbab Niaz Stadium as soon a possible
Mohammad Akram said that Peshawar Zalmi’s domestic and foreign
cricketers are ready to play anywhere in Peshawar, Waziristan or Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa.
On this occasion Wahab Riaz Kamran Akmal Salman Irshad and Muhammad
Siraj said that they are very happy to be in Peshawar & eagerly waiting
to play PSL Matches at Arbab Niaz stadium Peshawar
Later Peshawar Zalmi management and players visited Arbab Niaz Stadium
Peshawar and also met young cricketers and gave cricket tips.
