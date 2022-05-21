PESHAWAR, May 21 (DNA): PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi Launches Kaun

Banyga KP Ka Champion Program.

Speaking at a press conference at Pearl Continental Hotel Peshawar,

Peshawar Zalmi Director Cricket Operations Muhammad Akram along with

Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Salman Irshad and Siraj said that Peshawar

Zalmi launching talent hunt for young cricketers across Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa this year.

Muhammad Akram said that Along Talent Hunt Program Peshawar Zalmi also

decide to prepare pitches, providing cricket equipment and providing

monthly stipend to Young Cricketers

Mohammad Akram said that “who will become the champion of KP” will bring

out more hidden talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said after August,

trials will start across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after trials a tournament

will be held for all the districts.

Muhammad Akram also announced Peshawar Zalmai Overseas Trials on the

occasion. Details of which will be released in coming days,

Overseas Zalmi team will also participate in Kaun Banyga KP ka Champion

program & Tournament. Peshawar Zalmai will also provide monthly stipends

and cricket equipment to the best players of the tournament.

In response to questions on the occasion, Mohammad Akram said that

Peshawar Zalmi is eager to play PSL matches at their home ground Arbab

Niaz Stadium. Muhammad Akram said that Peshawar Zalmi Requesting PCB to

host PSL Matches in Peshawar and also ask authorities to complete the

construction and renovation of Arbab Niaz Stadium as soon a possible

Mohammad Akram said that Peshawar Zalmi’s domestic and foreign

cricketers are ready to play anywhere in Peshawar, Waziristan or Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa.

On this occasion Wahab Riaz Kamran Akmal Salman Irshad and Muhammad

Siraj said that they are very happy to be in Peshawar & eagerly waiting

to play PSL Matches at Arbab Niaz stadium Peshawar

Later Peshawar Zalmi management and players visited Arbab Niaz Stadium

Peshawar and also met young cricketers and gave cricket tips.

