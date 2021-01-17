People advise me to keep my mouth shut: Amitabh

Islamabad: Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bacchan is quite active on twitter and often gets trolled massively for allegedly spreading misconceptions. This time around, Big B revealed that people often advised him to put a lock on his mouth.

The revelation came while he was interacting with a fan on twitter. One of his fans had tweeted, “If the world had run on faith, there would be no lock on anyone’s door.”

Reacting to his tweet, Big B wrote in Hindi, “Brother I have seen such days in Allahabad. We would never lock our house. Also our main gate would always remain open, I have never seen it being shut. Yes, but that is no longer possible. Now, people advise me to put a lock even on my mouth!!”