PDM Oct 18 rally shifted to Karachi after PPP’s reservations

ISLAMABAD, OCT 06 (DNA) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the alliance of opposition parties, on Monday announced to hold its first public gathering in Karachi on October 18.

Talking to media after attending a meeting of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s steering committee in Islamabad on Monday, Ahsan Iqbal, while announcing the new schedule of anti-govt rallies across the country, said that the first public rally of the PDM will be held in Gujranwala on October 16 and the second rally will be held in Karachi on October 18.

He said that third rally will be held in Quetta on October 25, while fourth public gathering will be held on November 22 in Peshawar and fifth rally will be held on November 30 in Multan.

The PML-N leader said that the alliance wants an independent judiciary in the country. The huddle also strongly condemn lodging of treason cases against the political leadership.

Following the decision in the PDM meeting, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been appointed general secretary of the opposition’s alliance.

Earlier, the PPP had objected to an October 18 rally in Quetta, saying that it commemorated the date for the Karsaz bombing incident that had targeted slain party leader Benazir Bhutto.

To PPP’s objection, the PDM decided to shift the venue of October 18 rally from Quetta to Karachi and the opposition’s alliance will join the PPP for its Karachi rally and postponed the Quetta rally to October 25. = DNA

===========================