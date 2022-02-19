PCB bans Faulkner for lifetime from PSL over ‘baseless allegations’
LAHORE, Feb 19 (DNA): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Quetta
Gladiators Saturday strongly refuted baseless allegations levelled by
James Faulkner of non-payment and mistreatment during the HBL Pakistan
Super League 2022 and has banned the Australian cricketer from any
futire participation in the event.
“The PCB and Quetta Gladiators are disappointed and dismayed with the
reprehensible behavior of Mr James Faulkner, who was also part of the
Abu Dhabi-leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League in 2021, and, along with
all participants, has always been treated with utmost respect. In the
seven years of the HBL Pakistan Super League, no player has ever
complained about the nonfulfillment of the PCB’s contractual
obligations.
“Instead, all players have only praised and appreciated the efforts of
the PCB to make their stay, appearance and participation as comfortable
as practically possible. This is evident that from the fact that most of
these cricketers have continued to be part of the PCB’s marquee event
since 2016 and have helped the PCB to make the HBL PSL a strong and
formidable brand as it stands today. Without going into the history of
Mr James Faulkner’s misconduct over the past many years that has also
resulted in his fallout with other teams, below is a brief summary of
some of the undisputed facts:
In December 2021, Mr James Faulkner’s agent confirmed the United Kingdom
bank details to which his fee payments should be transferred. This was
noted for action.
In January 2022, for reasons best known to Mr Faulkner, his agent sent
revised banking details of his onshore account in Australia. However,
the contracted 70 per cent of Mr Faulkner’s fee payment was transferred
to his offshore UK bank account. The receipt of this payment was
acknowledged by Mr Faulkner.
Accordingly, his payments as per his contract are fully up to date.
The remaining 30 per cent of his contractual payment only becomes due 40
days after the completion of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022, which
now remains a matter to be reviewed in line with his contract.
In spite of the money being transferred and received in his account, Mr
Faulkner continued to insist that a second duplicate payment of the same
amount be made to his account in Australia. This meant Mr Faulkner would
have been paid twice.
He further threatened and refused to participate in his side’s match
against Multan Sultans on Friday afternoon until his money demands were
met.
The PCB, as a responsible organisation, engaged with Faulkner early
Friday afternoon in an attempt to reason with him. Despite his
reprehensible and insulting behavior during the conversation, Faulkner
was assured that all his grievances would be addressed. He refused to
reconsider his decision to take the field in a crucial match for his
side, let his team down and demanded that his travel arrangements be
immediately made.
During this time, the PCB was also in constant contact with his agent,
who was regretful and apologetic.
Prior to his departure on Saturday morning, Mr Faulkner caused
deliberate damage to the hotel property and as a result had to pay
damages to the hotel management. The PCB later received reports and
complaints from the immigration authorities that Mr Faulkner had acted
inappropriately and abusively at the airport.
“In wake of the above, and taking serious note of Mr James Faulkner’s
gross misconduct that was an attempt to bring the PCB, Pakistan cricket
and the HBL Pakistan Super League into disrepute, it has been
unanimously agreed by the PCB and the franchises that Mr James Faulkner
will not be drafted in future HBL Pakistan Super League events.” DNA
