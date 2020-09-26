Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Palestinians highly value Pakistan’s support to their cause

| September 26, 2020
25

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 26 (DNA) – On behalf of Palestinian people and the Government of the State of Palestine, the Embassy of the State of Palestine, Islamabad, Pakistan extended sincere thanks to Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for their continuous support to Palestine cause, and especially to Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on his recent address to UN General Assembly, where he said, “Palestine remains a ‘festering wound’.

A just and lasting settlement is indispensable, for the Middle East and the World. Illegal annexations of Palestinian territory, the building of illegal settlements and the imposition of inhuman living conditions on the Palestinian people especially in Gaza cannot bring peace to a troubled region.

Pakistan continues to support a two-state solution — in line with UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions, within the internationally agreed parameters, pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as.DNA

