Palestinian Ministry: Gaza occupation enters 443rd day amid hospital attacks

ISLAMABAD, DEC 22 /DNA/ – After 443 days, the occupation continues to deepen the war of extermination and displacement against our people and escalates its massacres against Palestinian civilians, and launches a fierce attack on hospitals, especially Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda, on the road to complete evacuation and destruction in the northern Gaza Strip and turning it into scorched earth unfit for human life, in unprecedented disregard for the international community, world public opinion, and international judicial authorities and the orders and decisions they have issued demanding an end to the war and ensuring the sustainable delivery of aid, in light of international inability and abject failure to respect and implement these decisions, reaching the point of suspicious collusion.

The Ministry holds the UN Security Council fully responsible for this failure to address its legal and moral responsibilities, and demands that it compel the occupying state to stop its extermination and crimes. For its part, the Ministry continues its political, diplomatic and international legal activity with decision-making centers in the world to mobilize the broadest international pressure front to implement the relevant United Nations and international court decisions, foremost among which is the immediate cessation of the war of genocide, displacement and aggression against our people.