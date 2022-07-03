Sunday, July 3, 2022
Palestine ambassador expresses sorrow over bus incident

July 3, 2022

ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – Ambassador of Palestine Ahmad Rabei has expressed sorrow over bus incident. In a message, he said deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the unfortunate bus accident in the road of Balochistan. 

On behalf of the Palestinian people, we  wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to Pakistani brotherly people and to the families.

