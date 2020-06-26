Pakistan’s First Digital Fitness Network ‘C1 Fitness’ to be launched

DNA

Islamabad June 26,2020:- Dot Republic Media, one of the biggest YouTube MCN (Multi-Channel Network) in the region, in collaboration with their talent partner Alchemists, has announced the launch of ‘CreatorsOne Fitness’, a first of its kind fitness platform in Pakistan.

As the current situation continues to cause hindrance in the health and fitness regimes for people across Pakistan, the popularity of the digital fitness space has grown considerably over the past few months. According to Google’s May Report, the search interest for “health clubs” has increased by 1.5x and “fitness classes” by 189%. It has also seen a jump in “gym at home” searches by 125%, and “home workouts” by 80%. C1 Fitness is an all-in-one digital platform shaping the future of fitness, nutrition, and wellness of the Pakistani Audience lead by Pakistan’s finest fitness influencers and enthusiasts.

The platform is an intimate digital space that empowers and enables Pakistan’s top fitness creators and experts to follow their passion and inspire their audience to achieve their health and fitness goals. It will be providing access to unique and purposeful fitness and nutrition-related content to the viewers.

The first set of teasers have already been released on the official YouTube channel, and it would be marking its official launch with the first video slated for release on the 1st of July.