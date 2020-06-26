CDA to complete work for construction of pedestrian bridge

DNA

Islamabad: June 26, 2020: Capital Development Authority will complete work for construction of pedestrian bridge over Constitution Avenue in first week of July.

Construction work on site of the project is therefore in full swing .After completing foundation casting, erection work on the bridge is in progress.

Pre-fabricated steel bridge has been transported at the site while erection machinery has also been reached at site. The pedestrian bridge is being constructed over Constitution Avenue in front of Pak Secretariat.

CDA has planned to install this bridge during the weekend so that routine business of the offices located at Constitution Avenue may not suffer. In this connection, with the consultation of Islamabad Traffic Police it has been decided that bridge erection work will be started from Saturday evening. For this purpose, Constitution Avenue will remain closed for traffic from 06:00 P.M June 27, 2020 To 06:00 P.M June 28, 2020.