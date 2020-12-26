Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan’s economic performance remains encouraging despite challenges

| December 26, 2020
0

Despite challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan’s economic performance remained encouraging in December, according to the Economic and Outlook report, which the government’s Finance Division publishes every month.

The report said remittances, the current account balance, foreign exchange reserves and stock exchange (index) have improved significantly.

Inflation is projected to stay in the range of 7.8% to 8.3% this month.

The economy is recovering from a balance of payments crisis due to the ongoing pandemic.

The report added that an increase in industrial production, tax revenue and foreign direct investment has been observed.

