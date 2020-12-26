Mustafa Kamal held MQM responsible for Karachi problems

KARACHI, Dec 26 (DNA): Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal

on Saturday slammed MQM decision to ask for public support and said that

enraged people with shoes in their hands are waiting for MQM which is

now asking for public consent after getting the controversial Census

2017 results approved by the federal cabinet as it ran its entire 2018

election campaign on the issue of 7 million missing people of Karachi in

the census, however when the time came to defend the rights of Karachi,

it deliberately let the federal cabinet approve the controversial census

results.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s name was mentioned by apprehended RAW agents

in their JIT that it was Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui who handed over Muhajir

youth to the Indian intelligence agency RAW for training.

MQM would never resign from the ministries as they would be arrested as

soon as they secede from the government, hence giving priority to its

ministries over the people of Karachi.

The census was held after a long span of 18 years, has been rejected by

every segment of life. The ID cards issued by NADRA with permanent

addresses of Karachi are over 25 million. The number of people in the

voter lists is high while the number in the census results is very low.

Every conscious person termed the controversial census an anti-Pakistan

move. “We ask those who holds the power reign of the country as to how

many more certificates of patriotism will the people of Karachi have to

present in order to consider them equal citizens? Why is Pakistan’s

political elite and rulers are afraid of Karachi that despite being the

economic lifeline of the country, Karachiites are forced to live third

class lives.”

Karachi is an ill-fated city having a global stature due to its

resources, potential and diversity but those who run Pakistan do not

even consider it as a part of Pakistan. The world chooses such cities

and makes them their capitals.

The status of federal capital was unjustly snatched away from Karachi

and a new city – Islamabad as federal capital was built from dust. When

the move did not bore the desired results, all the factories of the

people who migrated here after partition who brought money, trade,

education, health, business and industry were taken away by Bhutto

government overnight.

Those bureaucrats who were the basis of Pakistan’s prestige were

dismissed overnight after making them as OSDs, during the same period,

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto implemented a unjust quota system and unjustly

massacred merit and created a wall of invisible hatred between the the

two brothers of Sindh; the Muhajirs and the Sindhis.

The Sindhi brothers have suffered the most from the quota system. PSP

chief expressed these views while addressing a crowded press conference.

He further said that references were being leveled against the

opposition leaders but no reference are being taken up against Khalid

Maqbool Siddiqui, Aamir Khan and Wasim Akhtar as they are the allies of

the government.

The MQM kept crying for resources and authority instead of serving the

people, but kept mum when the local government powers were being taken

away by the PPP. They were allies of the PPP-led provincial government

and they themselves handed over the local government resources and

authority to the PPP.

During the last 13 years, water was stopped for Karachi, no government

bus was brought on the roads, medicines are running short in hospitals,

this is the extreme oppression against Karachi and all this oppression

was committed by the so-called representative party of this city while

it was in government.

The MQM, known for its strikes, has been protesting for Altaf Hussain’s

identity card, but has never staged a strike over local government, the

census or the rights of the people, Kamal said.

The fact is that the PPP knows that after 7 decades, the people of Sindh

got real freedom from the feudal lords due to migration to the cities.

Chief Justice of Pakistan has said that the population of Karachi is not

less than 30 million. If the population of Karachi, the capital of

Sindh, where all sub nationalities live, was counted correctly, the

people of Sindh would get their rights.

Standing in Hyderabad, the provincial education minister says he will

not allow the university to be built. The MQM saved its life by

submitting a dissenting note to throw dust in the eyes of the people. It

should have immediately separated way from this weakest government.

PSP will never accept this controversial census. We demand that the

federal cabinet should reverse this decision immediately. Like all the

other u turns, Kamal advised the Prime Minister to take one more u turn

on the matter of census too.

Kamal said PSP might take extreme measures in this regard. Our protest

will include Sindhis, Muhajirs, Balochs and Pakhtuns as census is a

matter of survival of Pakistan, if our lawful demand was not accepted

this time, it means we are not considered Pakistani even today.

Kamal said the people want the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take a suo

moto on this issue. Please just check the record of NADRA, the problem

will be solved, PSP chief concluded.

