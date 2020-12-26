Mustafa Kamal held MQM responsible for Karachi problems
KARACHI, Dec 26 (DNA): Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal
on Saturday slammed MQM decision to ask for public support and said that
enraged people with shoes in their hands are waiting for MQM which is
now asking for public consent after getting the controversial Census
2017 results approved by the federal cabinet as it ran its entire 2018
election campaign on the issue of 7 million missing people of Karachi in
the census, however when the time came to defend the rights of Karachi,
it deliberately let the federal cabinet approve the controversial census
results.
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s name was mentioned by apprehended RAW agents
in their JIT that it was Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui who handed over Muhajir
youth to the Indian intelligence agency RAW for training.
MQM would never resign from the ministries as they would be arrested as
soon as they secede from the government, hence giving priority to its
ministries over the people of Karachi.
The census was held after a long span of 18 years, has been rejected by
every segment of life. The ID cards issued by NADRA with permanent
addresses of Karachi are over 25 million. The number of people in the
voter lists is high while the number in the census results is very low.
Every conscious person termed the controversial census an anti-Pakistan
move. “We ask those who holds the power reign of the country as to how
many more certificates of patriotism will the people of Karachi have to
present in order to consider them equal citizens? Why is Pakistan’s
political elite and rulers are afraid of Karachi that despite being the
economic lifeline of the country, Karachiites are forced to live third
class lives.”
Karachi is an ill-fated city having a global stature due to its
resources, potential and diversity but those who run Pakistan do not
even consider it as a part of Pakistan. The world chooses such cities
and makes them their capitals.
The status of federal capital was unjustly snatched away from Karachi
and a new city – Islamabad as federal capital was built from dust. When
the move did not bore the desired results, all the factories of the
people who migrated here after partition who brought money, trade,
education, health, business and industry were taken away by Bhutto
government overnight.
Those bureaucrats who were the basis of Pakistan’s prestige were
dismissed overnight after making them as OSDs, during the same period,
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto implemented a unjust quota system and unjustly
massacred merit and created a wall of invisible hatred between the the
two brothers of Sindh; the Muhajirs and the Sindhis.
The Sindhi brothers have suffered the most from the quota system. PSP
chief expressed these views while addressing a crowded press conference.
He further said that references were being leveled against the
opposition leaders but no reference are being taken up against Khalid
Maqbool Siddiqui, Aamir Khan and Wasim Akhtar as they are the allies of
the government.
The MQM kept crying for resources and authority instead of serving the
people, but kept mum when the local government powers were being taken
away by the PPP. They were allies of the PPP-led provincial government
and they themselves handed over the local government resources and
authority to the PPP.
During the last 13 years, water was stopped for Karachi, no government
bus was brought on the roads, medicines are running short in hospitals,
this is the extreme oppression against Karachi and all this oppression
was committed by the so-called representative party of this city while
it was in government.
The MQM, known for its strikes, has been protesting for Altaf Hussain’s
identity card, but has never staged a strike over local government, the
census or the rights of the people, Kamal said.
The fact is that the PPP knows that after 7 decades, the people of Sindh
got real freedom from the feudal lords due to migration to the cities.
Chief Justice of Pakistan has said that the population of Karachi is not
less than 30 million. If the population of Karachi, the capital of
Sindh, where all sub nationalities live, was counted correctly, the
people of Sindh would get their rights.
Standing in Hyderabad, the provincial education minister says he will
not allow the university to be built. The MQM saved its life by
submitting a dissenting note to throw dust in the eyes of the people. It
should have immediately separated way from this weakest government.
PSP will never accept this controversial census. We demand that the
federal cabinet should reverse this decision immediately. Like all the
other u turns, Kamal advised the Prime Minister to take one more u turn
on the matter of census too.
Kamal said PSP might take extreme measures in this regard. Our protest
will include Sindhis, Muhajirs, Balochs and Pakhtuns as census is a
matter of survival of Pakistan, if our lawful demand was not accepted
this time, it means we are not considered Pakistani even today.
Kamal said the people want the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take a suo
moto on this issue. Please just check the record of NADRA, the problem
will be solved, PSP chief concluded.
========
Related News
Mustafa Kamal held MQM responsible for Karachi problems
KARACHI, Dec 26 (DNA): Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Saturday slammed MQM decisionRead More
Pakistan’s economic performance remains encouraging despite challenges
Despite challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan’s economic performance remained encouraging in December, accordingRead More
Comments are Closed