Pakistan’s coronavirus tally surges past 250,000

ISLAMABAD: 69 more people died due to complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 5,266.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the national tally of cases soared to 251,624 with the addition of 2,769 new cases detected during the previous 24 hours. As many as 22,532 COVID-19 tests were conducted.

84,442 patients are under treatment at present while 161,917 have recuperated from the infection. Overall 15,851,70 tests have been conducted across the country.

105,533 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 87,043 in Punjab, 30,486 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,185 in Balochistan, 14,108 in Islamabad, 1,599 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,671 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Global toll rises to 571,000

The number of coronavirus cases across the world has risen to over 13 million while the pandemic has so far claimed more than 571,000 lives so far. The United States is the worse hit, where cases have mounted over 3.4 million and death toll reached over 137,000.

In Brazil, over 1.8 million cases and more than 72,000 deaths have been reported so far.

About 7.5 million patients have recovered from the disease across the world.