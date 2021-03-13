Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan's assistance to Republic of Iraq to fight COVID-19 pandemic

March 13, 2021
ISLAMABAD, MAR 13 (DNA) – On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is despatching three planes-load of COVID-related relief goods to the brotherly Republic of Iraq.

The first plane-load was despatched today in presence of the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan. The next two consignments will be sent in the coming week.

Pakistan and Iraq have long-standing fraternal ties rooted firmly in shared faith and values. The two countries have multifaceted relationship, marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse fields.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a global challenge, which can only be contained with international solidarity and cooperation. The government and people of Pakistan stand by their Iraqi brethren in this difficult time.=DNA

