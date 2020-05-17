Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan welcomes signing of agreement between political leaders in Afghanistan

| May 17, 2020
ISLAMABAD, MAY 17  / DNA / = Pakistan welcomes the signing of the agreement between political leaders in Kabul today regarding formation of inclusive government and High Council of National Reconciliation.

 

At this critical juncture, it is vitally important that all Afghan leaders work together constructively in the supreme interest of the Afghan people and help bring lasting peace and stability to the country affected by decades of violence and conflict.

 

This is imperative also for being able to effectively respond to the formidable challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic.

 

The U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement has created a historic opportunity, which must be seized by all Afghan stakeholders to advance the goals of peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

 

It is critical that the Intra-Afghan negotiations commence at the earliest, culminating in a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

 

All Afghan parties must honour their respective commitments, work with perseverance and sense of common purpose, and also guard against the machinations of any spoilers, from within and without.

 

While reaffirming our abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, Pakistan reiterates its commitment to continue to support a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and its neighbours.

