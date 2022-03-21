Pakistan values its relations with Uzbekistan, says COAS

ISLAMABAD, MAR 21 /DNA/ – Furqat Sidikov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan called on General Qamar Javed Baja, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with Uzbekistan, rooted in religious affinity, common values, geo-strategic significance, potential for mutually beneficial and enhanced economic and defence cooperation. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. He specially appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.