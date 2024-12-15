Pakistan urges global action to halt Israeli settlements and protect Palestinian rights

ISLAMABAD, DEC 15 (APP/DNA): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates views with great concern the Israeli escalation in the unilateral and illegal occupation measures in the occupied West Bank with the aim of deepening and expanding the crimes of ethnic cleansing and gradual annexation and accelerating its pace, whether confiscating tens of thousands of dunams and exterminating the Palestinian presence in all its manifestations from all areas classified as (C), or starting to install Israeli watchtowers and communications, or the provocative calls launched by the extreme Israeli right regarding the deployment of more barriers and their installation at main road junctions, which leads to paralyzing the movement of Palestinian citizens and dismembering the occupied West Bank, as well as giving settler militias a free hand and arming them to commit more attacks against Palestinian citizens.

The Ministry believes that these measures come in light of the ongoing war of extermination and displacement and official Israeli boasting about annexing the West Bank to undermine any opportunity to embody the Palestinian state on the ground and liquidate the Palestinian cause, and exploit the regional developments taking place to monopolize the Palestinian cause and abuse our people and deny their just and legitimate national rights.

The Ministry stresses that the international community’s inaction and failure to provide international protection for our people and its failure to implement its decisions, and its sufficiency in diagnosing the situation and some expressions of condemnation and directing demands to the occupying state and double standards have all become a cover that the Israeli government exploits to deepen the crimes of extermination, displacement, settlement and annexation.

The Ministry calls on the international community to implement its resolutions, especially Security Council Resolution No. 2735 and the United Nations General Assembly resolution that adopted the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice, and reaffirms once again that resolving the Palestinian issue and ending the occupation is the only key to achieving security, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.