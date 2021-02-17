Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan, Thailand vow to enhance cultural cooperation

| February 17, 2021
DNA 17-1

ISLAMABAD, FEB 17 (DNA) – Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture of Pakistan, and Itthiphol Kunplome, Minister of Culture of Thailand had a virtual bilateral meeting, on Wednesday

During an online meeting with Thai counterpart, Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood said, Pakistan gives significant importance to cultural cooperation and exchange programmes with the Kingdom of Thailand and soon bilateral agreements would be signed in this regard for the years 2021-2025..

The Ministers were assisted by senior officials of the two Ministries and related departments.

The Ministers recalled the longstanding friendship and partnership between Pakistan and Thailand as the two countries celebrate 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations in 2021.

Both sides exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in art and culture to further promote people-to-people contacts.

The Ministers noted that Pakistan’s Buddhist heritage and the Gandhara civilization provided an important historical linkage between the two people. Various proposals for cultural projection and exchanges also came under discussion.=DNA

