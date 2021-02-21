Pakistan sets up stall at Minsk book fair

Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan visited the exhibition and received and briefed several dignitaries, officials and general public at the Pakistan stall

DNA

MINSK The Embassy of Pakistan is currently participating in the 28th edition of the Minsk International Book Fair at the exhibition centre from 18-21 Feb 2021. The exhibition features over 250 exhibitors from 20 countries, including Austria, Azerbaijan, Germany, Iran and China.



A variety of books on Pakistan’s cultural and religious diversity, political and economic milieu, arts, craft and tourism attractions have been placed at the exhibition.

Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan visited the exhibition and received and briefed several dignitaries, officials and general public at the Pakistan stall on the Inaugural day.