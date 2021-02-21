Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan sets up stall at Minsk book fair

| February 21, 2021
2

Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan visited the exhibition and received and briefed several dignitaries, officials and general public at the Pakistan stall

DNA

MINSK The Embassy of Pakistan is currently participating in the 28th edition of the Minsk International Book Fair at the exhibition centre from 18-21 Feb 2021. The exhibition features over 250 exhibitors from 20 countries, including Austria, Azerbaijan, Germany, Iran and China.1

A variety of books on Pakistan’s cultural and religious diversity, political and economic milieu, arts, craft and tourism attractions have been placed at the exhibition.

Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan visited the exhibition and received and briefed several dignitaries, officials and general public at the Pakistan stall on the Inaugural day.

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

2

Pakistan sets up stall at Minsk book fair

Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan visited the exhibition and received and briefed several dignitaries, officials andRead More

DNA 19-7

Zamir Kabulov, COAS Gen. Bajwa discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI, FEB 19 (DNA) – Zamir Kabulov, Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan called on GeneralRead More

  • Pakistan wants enhanced trade and economic relations with Vietnam

  • Ambassador of Qatar lauds excellent performance of NAB

  • Visit of Ambassador Zamir Kabulov, Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan

  • Ambassador of Qatar called on Chairman NAB today on 19-2-21

  • United States And Pakistan Promote Water Governance

  • Japanese ambassador attended AMAN 21 exercises

  • FPCCI, Greek ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

  • Pakistan has strong strategic, diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia: President FPCCI

    • Comments are Closed