Pakistan rejects remarks by spokesperson of Indian Ministry of External Affairs

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 26 – Pakistan firmly rejects the remarks by the spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and outrightly dismisses the fabricated news reports in Indian media falsely claiming another “extension” in Pakistan’s continuation on the Grey List due to “failure” to complete the Action Plan, in the recently concluded virtual FATF plenary session. We also completely reject the MEA spokesperson’s terrorism-related allegations against Pakistan.

Pakistan was prepared to present its progress report to FATF in the Plenary Meeting which was scheduled for June 2020. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, FATF decided on 28 April 2020 on a general pause for four months in the review process for a number of countries under ICRG (International Cooperation Review Group) assessment including Pakistan.

The agenda of FATF’s virtual plenary meeting, held on 24 June 2020, did not include Pakistan. In this virtual plenary meeting, no new decision regarding Pakistan was made. The decisions taken by FATF in February 2020 plenary meeting regarding a number of countries including Pakistan remain in effect. The evaluation of Pakistan’s FATF Action Plan would be made in the next Plenary cycle of FATF, in which Pakistan would present its progress report.

In this backdrop, reports in the Indian media insinuating that FATF has extended Pakistan on the Grey List are patently misleading and part of the incessant smear campaign by India against Pakistan. Pakistan has repeatedly drawn the attention of the international community towards India’s sinister attempts to use FATF process for its narrow political gains. Pakistan has also been raising the issue of India’s dubious credentials as an impartial and objective assessor of Pakistan’s progress on the FATF Action Plan. India’s efforts to misuse the technical forum of FATF for discrediting Pakistan have been noticed by FATF members and are not appreciated by the international community.

Pakistan remains committed to completing its FATF Action Plan and continues to make progress. We hope that the FATF membership would take cognizance of India’s malicious campaign against Pakistan and reject any attempt at politicizing the FATF proceedings.