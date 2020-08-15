Pakistan Railways decides to restore five more train

LAHORE, AUG 15 (DNA) – The Pakistan Railways has decided to restore five more trains from August 17 under designed standard operating procedures (SOPs) after a decrease in coronavirus cases, media reported on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by the PR, Hazara, Farid, Rehman Baba, Mohen jo Daro and Badar Express will resume their operations from August 17.

Earlier, operations of Sir Syed Express, Rehman Baba Express, Hazara Express, Karachi Express and Shalimar Express were resumed by the Pakistan Railways.

It may be noted that last month, Pakistan Railways had announced that routine train operation could be resumed in the country by the end of December 2020 while linking it with the improvement in the COVID-19 situation

On May 18, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to restore train operations in the country from May 20.

The minister had assured that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be fully practiced in the train operations. = DNA

=============================