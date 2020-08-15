Chinese national stabs fellow countryman in Karachi’s DHA

KARACHI, AUG 15 – A Chinese national stabbed another in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority on Saturday, a senior police official said.

The incident occurred in DHA Phase-6, South SSP Shiraz Nazir said. The two Chinese men had an altercation which turned into a fight.

One of them stabbed and injured the other with a knife and fled the scene, according to the police official. Both foreigners work for the same company at Port Qasim.

The suspect is still on the run while a case has been lodged against him at the Darakhshan police station.