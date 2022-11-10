Pakistan presses for world engagement with Afghan govt
Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan has reiterated the importance of
sustained engagement of international community with the interim Afghan
government, to ensure continued wellbeing and prosperity of the Afghan
people.
The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar said
this while talking to the Special Representative of the President of
Iran on Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Ghomi, in Islamabad, the Foreign
Office said on Thursday.
Reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to a peaceful and stable
Afghanistan, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs underscored that
deep rooted fraternal ties underpin the strong bonds of solidarity
between the two countries.
Taking note of the multiple, complex challenges confronting
Afghanistan, the Minister of State reiterated the importance of
sustained engagement of the international community with the Interim
Afghan Government (IAG), in order to ensure continued wellbeing and
prosperity of the Afghan people.
“As friends and neighbours of Afghanistan, the Minister of State
impressed upon the critical role of Pakistan and Iran to this end,” a
statement quoted Ms Khar as saying.
Earlier, the Iranian Special Representative also met his Pakistani
counterpart, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Ambassador
Mohammad Sadiq. Both sides agreed to further strengthen their
cooperation towards advancing the mutually reinforcing goals of regional
peace and development.
