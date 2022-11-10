Pakistan presses for world engagement with Afghan govt

Staff Report



ISLAMABAD, Pakistan has reiterated the importance of

sustained engagement of international community with the interim Afghan

government, to ensure continued wellbeing and prosperity of the Afghan

people.



The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar said

this while talking to the Special Representative of the President of

Iran on Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Ghomi, in Islamabad, the Foreign

Office said on Thursday.



Reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to a peaceful and stable

Afghanistan, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs underscored that

deep rooted fraternal ties underpin the strong bonds of solidarity

between the two countries.



Taking note of the multiple, complex challenges confronting

Afghanistan, the Minister of State reiterated the importance of

sustained engagement of the international community with the Interim

Afghan Government (IAG), in order to ensure continued wellbeing and

prosperity of the Afghan people.



“As friends and neighbours of Afghanistan, the Minister of State

impressed upon the critical role of Pakistan and Iran to this end,” a

statement quoted Ms Khar as saying.



Earlier, the Iranian Special Representative also met his Pakistani

counterpart, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Ambassador

Mohammad Sadiq. Both sides agreed to further strengthen their

cooperation towards advancing the mutually reinforcing goals of regional

peace and development.