Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance ties in diverse sectors

| March 4, 2021
shah-mahmood-qureshi

Islamabad : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed satisfaction over the Norwegian investment in Pakistan.

During his telephonic conversation with Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Søreide, the Foreign Minister appreciated the growing business relations between Pakistan and Norway.

The Foreign Minister of Norway appreciated the role of Government of Pakistan in facilitating the signing of solar power project between Scatec and Nizam Energy. She also lauded the constructive role of Norwegians of Pakistani origin in the economic development of Norway.

The two Foreign Ministers also exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in diverse sectors such as trade, investment and clean energy.

On Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that there was no military solution to the conflict. He briefed his Norwegian counterpart on Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process and expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would seize this historic opportunity to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

shah-mahmood-qureshi

Pakistan, Norway agree to enhance ties in diverse sectors

Islamabad : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed satisfaction over the Norwegian investment inRead More

images

PCB to offer players and officials Covid-19 vaccine shots

  LAHORE, Mar 04 : Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to offer SARS-Coronavirus Vaccine dosesRead More

  • Ceasefire between Pakistan and India will bring peace and stability in the region:- Iftikhar Ali Malik

  • PM to address 14th ECO summit today

  • Asif Zardari thanks Nawaz, Fazl for supporting Gilani in Senate polls

  • PSL 6 has been postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19

  • Tourism could help Pakistan to overcome poverty: Huang Xihua

  • Punjab PA speaker keen to expand ties with Indonesia

  • MoU signed to pursue agri-tech initiatives

  • Qureshi briefs Norwegian FM on Afghan issue

    • Comments are Closed