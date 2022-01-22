Pakistan Navy Ship Tabuk visits Bahrain
ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (DNA): Pakistan Navy Ship TABUK visited Manama,
Bahrain during Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP).
Upon arrival at Mina Salman port, PN Ship was received by Ambassador of
Pakistan Muhammad Ayub along with Commander Combined Task Force 150 Cdre
Vaqar Muhammad, Naval & Air Attaché of Pakistan at KSA and officials
from Pakistan & Bahrain Naval forces.
During stay at port, Commanding Officer PNS TABUK Captain Muhammad Umair
called on Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forces (RBNF) Rear Admiral
Yousif Al Asam, Acting Commander Bahrain Coast Guard Brigadier
Hamad Bin Mohamed Al Khalifa, Deputy Commander Bahrain Coast Guard
Brigadier Jasim Mohamed Al Gatam.
During the meetings, matters of mutual interests and cooperation were
discussed. Commanding Officer highlighted Pakistan's efforts in
promoting peace and security in the region and PN's firm resolve to
deal with emerging challenges in maritime domain.
He also highlighted the significance of Kashmir issue and its settlement
in accordance with UNSC resolution for ensuring peace and prosperity in
the region.
Commanding Officer PNS TABUK also conveyed sincere regards from Chief of
the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of
Bahrain and Royal Bahrain Naval Forces.
The Commanding Officer PNS TABUK also called on Deputy Commander
Combined Maritime Force Cdre Aldrain Fryer (UK), Captain Brendon Clarke
(New Zealand) outgoing CCTF 150 and Captain Mohammed Ismail Al Tarawnch
(Jordan) CCTF 151.
Pakistan Navy believes in promoting peace and is committed to maritime
security and order at sea. The port visit will contribute in
strengthening the bilateral ties and further enhance interoperability
between both navies. DNA
====
