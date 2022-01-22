Pakistan Navy Ship Tabuk visits Bahrain

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (DNA): Pakistan Navy Ship TABUK visited Manama,

Bahrain during Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP).



Upon arrival at Mina Salman port, PN Ship was received by Ambassador of

Pakistan Muhammad Ayub along with Commander Combined Task Force 150 Cdre

Vaqar Muhammad, Naval & Air Attaché of Pakistan at KSA and officials

from Pakistan & Bahrain Naval forces.



During stay at port, Commanding Officer PNS TABUK Captain Muhammad Umair

called on Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forces (RBNF) Rear Admiral

Yousif Al Asam, Acting Commander Bahrain Coast Guard Brigadier

Hamad Bin Mohamed Al Khalifa, Deputy Commander Bahrain Coast Guard

Brigadier Jasim Mohamed Al Gatam.



During the meetings, matters of mutual interests and cooperation were

discussed. Commanding Officer highlighted Pakistan's efforts in

promoting peace and security in the region and PN's firm resolve to

deal with emerging challenges in maritime domain.



He also highlighted the significance of Kashmir issue and its settlement

in accordance with UNSC resolution for ensuring peace and prosperity in

the region.



Commanding Officer PNS TABUK also conveyed sincere regards from Chief of

the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of

Bahrain and Royal Bahrain Naval Forces.



The Commanding Officer PNS TABUK also called on Deputy Commander

Combined Maritime Force Cdre Aldrain Fryer (UK), Captain Brendon Clarke

(New Zealand) outgoing CCTF 150 and Captain Mohammed Ismail Al Tarawnch

(Jordan) CCTF 151.



Pakistan Navy believes in promoting peace and is committed to maritime

security and order at sea. The port visit will contribute in

strengthening the bilateral ties and further enhance interoperability

between both navies. DNA



====

