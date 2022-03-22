Pakistan Navy seized narcotics

Karachi, MAR 22 /DNA/ – In an intelligence-based joint operation at Sea Pakistan Navy and office of Customs collectorate Gwadar seized approximately 3000 Kgs narcotics at sea off Balochistan Coast. Afterward the seized narcotics valued nearing 750 million rupees was handed over to customs for further legal proceedings.

The successful execution of Intelligence based joint Operation is a demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in maritime zone of Pakistan.

Pakistan Navy will continue to should its national obligations and determined to ensure maritime security and order at sea.