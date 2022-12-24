Pakistan Navy aware of evolving regional geo-strategic situation: Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (DNA): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has said that Pakistan Navy is aware of the evolving Geo-strategic situation in our region and will continue to develop naval potential.

He said Pakistan Navy will improve shipbuilding infrastructure and equip platforms with advanced weapons/ sensors to counter traditional as well as asymmetric threats.

He expressed it during the Keel Laying Ceremony of first HANGOR Class Submarine and Steel Cutting of second Submarine which held in Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works.

The Admiral showed his confidence that these submarines will play leading role in catering the operational needs of Pakistan Navy.

The defence agreement between Pakistan and China included development of 08 x HANGOR Class Submarines including 04 under constructions at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group in China and remaining 04 being built at KS&EW under Transfer of Technology agreement.

The construction work of first submarine to be made at KS&EW Pakistan which commenced in December last year and now the Keel Laying is being laid which is a major milestone in history of any naval vessel being constructed. Concurrently, construction work on subsequent submarine has started with its Steel Cutting at the same shipyard.

It is pertinent to mention here that HANGOR Class Submarine is capable to undertake variety of missions as per operational dictates. The submarine possesses advanced stealth features and fitted with State-of-the-Art weapons and sensors to operate under multi-threat environment and can engage targets at stand-off ranges.