Pakistan, KSA for further strengthening of bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7: Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Monday reiterated the importance of further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

This was discussed during a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the visiting Saudi Minister for Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Welcoming the Saudi interior minister, the president said that both brotherly countries enjoyed excellent relationship which needed to be further cemented for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He thanked KSA for the valuable support in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as well as its participation in the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in December last year, in Islamabad, besides providing financial support to Pakistan.

He highlighted that both countries had shared concerns in Afghanistan and urged the international community to help the Afghan people in the honour of need to save them from human catastrophe.

Regarding the release of Pakistani prisoners in KSA, he hoped that the government of KSA would give positive consideration to release prisoners who had completed their sentences.

The president also expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership for launching the “Road to Mecca” pilot project and said that the government of Pakistan was looking forward to its expansion to other cities of the country.

The president asked the visiting dignitary to convey his sincere wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Saudi minister informed that steps were being taken to help address the issue of Pakistani prisoners by the technical teams of the two countries.

He thanked the government of Pakistan for extending a warm welcome and hospitality to his delegation during their stay in Pakistan.

The president appreciated the role and support of KSA for hosting over 2 million Pakistanis and its benevolent approach towards them during the pandemic.