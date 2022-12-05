Pakistan, Korea relations growing in all fields: Minister Sajid

ISLAMABAD, DEC 5 /DNA/ – Ministry of Overseas for Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and the Ministry of Employment and Labour (MOEL) of the Republic of Korea has signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Sending and Receiving of Workers under the Employment Permit System (EPS) in 2006. The MoU is renewed after every two years.

So far, Overseas Employment Corporation (an attach department of the MOPHRD) has dispatched more than 10,000 workers to the Republic of Korea under EPS. The signing ceremony of the renewal of EPS was held on 5th December, 2022 in the Ministry for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development , Islamabad. Federal Minister OP&HRD Sajid Hussain Turi, signed the MoU on behalf of the Government of Pakistan.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Suh Sangpyo, presented the signed copy of the MoU from the Minister for Labour and Employment, Lee Jung Sik, on behalf of the Republic of Korea. Turi said that “Pakistan and Korea relations have grown from strength to strength in all fields.

Pakistan and Korea are enjoying long-standing relations which are based on decades-old economic partnerships.” On the request of the Federal Minister for OP&HRD, Ambassador of Korea also gave the assurance that Korea will consider the hiring of Skilled Workforce and IT Professionals from Pakistan under a separate MoU/Agreement during their Minister for Labour and Employment visit to Pakistan in the next year.

Minister for OP&HRD also appreciated the efforts of the incumbent Korean Ambassador for the enhancement of quota for Pakistan from 1100 to 2400 during the current year out of which 1600 workers have already proceeded to Korea. Both the sides agreed to enhance the cooperation and extend it further to other sectors like Construction, Fisheries and Agriculture.DNA