Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir: Masood

ISLAMABAD, AUG 21 (DNA) – President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan has said Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir, Kashmiris are being swamped by non-natives and looters through an illegal settlements plan launched by India.

He called upon academia to focus on research and benefiting the new technology for the narrative building and fight for the rights of Kashmiris. He was addressing a seminar organized here by Islamic Research Institute (IRI) of at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) at Faisal Masjid Campus on Friday.

The AJK President also participated in other jubilationactivities arranged by IRI in connection with Independence Day celebrations where he joined a flag hoisting ceremony and also kicked-off tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling. On the occasion, he also inaugurated a book exhibition on Pakistan Movement arranged at Dr. Hamid ullah Library of IIUI.

Addressing the seminar Sardar Masood Khan said that Kashmiris are thankful to Muslim world for raising their voice of rights. He hailed OIC’s role for the protection of rights in Kashmir. He said Saudi Arabia has always been an exemplary brethren country to Pakistan and the way KSA had helped Kashmiris in the earthquake hit areas it was a historic response.

He continued that few negative elements are trying to create chaos and instability by discussing the ideologies, he added that Pakistan was an ideological state that was a reward by Almighty.

The AJK President stressed that Pakistani academia must focus on research and adopting latest technologies by knowing the latest changes. He furthered a well-planned narrative for the rights and independence of Kashmiris is necessary to be built by using latest tools of communication and technology, while academia can play a vital role in this regard. Talking about western trends and impact on society, he said blindly following west will never take us to success , we must focus on research and Islamic teachings and values.

Speaking at the seminar, IIUI Rector Prof. Dr. MasoomYasinzaisaid that IIUI will establish a ‘Kashmir Desk’ that will provide information and literature about Kashmir’s history, importance and culture. He said that the desk will also be a source of condemning atrocities being continued by Indian forces. The IIUI Rector called upon the global community to play a role for the rights of Kashmiris.

The IIUI Rector stressed that the role of universities is vital to highlight the cruelty of Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris. Talking about the sustainability and importance of economy, the IIUI Rector praised the government saying the projects of CPEC and initiatives for managing the trade deficit will help in bringing prosperity and stability.

Speaking on the occasion, IIUI Acting President, Prof. Dr. N.B Jumani highlighted the importance of academia in society building. He reiterated his resolve that IIUI will continue its activities to address issues of Muslim world through research and dialogue.

He said the Independence Day reminds of the unmatched sacrifices rendered by our forefathers to protect religious, cultural and social values. Dr. Jumani said that global community must play its role in protection of the rights of Kashmiris.

Dr. Muhammad Zia ulHaq, Director General IRI, in his remarks paid rich tribute to the leaders and people who sacrificed their lives for emergence of the homeland. He also highlighted role of IRI in reconstruction of society.

He also apprised about the Paigham e Pakistan narrative launched in vision of Quaid e Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He told that IRI disseminated message of peace across the world and Paigham e Pakistan was appreciated globally.

The event was also attended by IIUI Vice Presidents Prof. Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, Prof Dr. AqdasNaveed Malik, Deans, DGs and a large number of faculty members. = DMA

