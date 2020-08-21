“Proactive initiatives required to explore potential of “Made in Pakistan” Halal food products “in global market” President FPCCI

DNA

Karachi , AUG 21 – Mian Anjum Nisar, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry has urged upon the Government and the Private Sector to take proactive initiatives to explore the true potential of “Made in Pakistan” Products and to make niche in Global Market” while speaking to the gathering of Webinar organized by FPCCI on “Halal Industry” in Pakistan “Potential and Challenges” at Federation House, Karachi and Lahore Office. The President FPCCI asserted for improvement in quality of products, setting up accredited laboratories in order to meet standardization and conformity of Halal Food products to increase its exports manifold.

Mian Anjum Nisar, President FPCCI stated that globally the halal industry is expanding more rapidly in non-Muslim nations compared to Muslim nations due to safer, hygienic, reliable and nutritious products. He further added that the volume of global halal trade is more than US$ 3 trillion but the share of Pakistan is very minimal. He emphasized on the need to increase the halal food production and exports of semi cooked meat which is in highly demand in China and other Far East countries.

The webinar was organized and conducted by Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Vice President and attended by Vice Presidents FPCCI Dr. Muhammad Arshad and Qaiser Khan, Muhammad Ali Mian, Coordinator, FPCCI Regional Office Lahore, Eng M A Jabbar Former Vice President FPCCI, Nasser Hyatt Maggo, Former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shaukat Ahmed Former Sr. Vice President FPCCI,Dr. Akhtar Ahmed Bughio, Director General, Pakistan Halal Authority, Representative of Punjab Halal Development Authority, Mufti Yousaf Abdul Razzaq, CEO SANHA Halal Associates, Muhammad Zubair Mughal, Research Associate, Halal Research Council, Muhammad Awais Khan, Managing Director, Global Halal Services, Mr. Asad Sajjad Convener FPCCI Standing Committee on Halal goods and Services, Mufti Zeeshan Abdul Aziz, CEO international Halal Certification (Pvt) Ltd, Ms. Sehrish Zuberi, Renaissance Inspection & Certification Agency (Pvt.) Ltd and Syed Farrukh Mazhar, Managing Director F&M Inspections.

In his remarks, Sheikh Sultan Rehman, Vice President FPCCI stated that Halal industry has emerged into fast growing industry; attracting 2.4 billion people from all over the world. Pakistan, with a huge Muslim population, stands a chance of becoming a global hub for halal business, if the government pays attention to this industry. While quoting the statistics, he added that the trade of Halal industry has crossed three trillion dollars but the share of Pakistan is negligible (0.25 percent). He further stated that Pakistan has direct access to 470 million consumers of halal products in Central Asia, Middle East and Europe; we may achieve great success, if we adopt proper strategy and planning for establishing this industry. This industry is not limited to foods and beverages; but includes pharmaceutical, food services, cosmetics, financial services, logistics, tourism etc, he added.

Dr. Akhtar Ahmed Bughio, Director General, Pakistan Halal Authority stated that standardization and conformity of halal products is need of the hour to increase halal sector related exports. He added that halal is value addition and we need to modify our standards as per international requirement. He informed that there is huge demand of Pakistani Gelatin to be used in halal medicines in Muslim countries. At present, only 5-6 companies are working in this sector and Pakistan is importing 75 million Gelatin capsule. A Representative of Punjab Halal Development Agency informed that Halal standards are not uniform in all countries which increase the cost of

-2-

production and exports. There is need of development of one organization at OIC level which should develop their own rules and procedures of halal exports.

Dr. Muhammad Arshad Vice President FPCCI highlighted the potentials of halal meat which is highly demanded internationally due to texture and taste. He also informed that there is huge market of Pakistani meat in neighboring countries i.e. Afghanistan and Iran which can be explored by making new investment in cattle farming and slaughterhouses.

Muhammad Ali Mian Coordinator FPCCI Regional Office Lahore said that halal products cannot be deemed fully halal if they are produced through a process that is not entirely Shari’a compliance. A product will only be halal if its production and ingredients from start to finish, packaging, transportation and procedures are halal. As it happens, many halal manufacturers use interest-based borrowing or other Shari’a-repugnant methods of finance, therefore their products cannot be considered 100% halal.

Muhammad Awais Khan, Managing Director, Global Halal Services focused on the expansion of Pakistan Halal Development Council and requested to ban self developed halal logo which is creating problems in halal export. Mufti Zeeshan Abdul Aziz, CEO International Halal Certification (Pvt) Ltd added that Pakistan has complete system of standardization which is internationally accepted by other countries. He further suggested that it should be mandatory for all imports of Pakistan to be halal certified. Moreover, there is a need of approval of Pakistan’s certification by other countries. Moreover, PSQCA should be strengthened to fulfill the mandatory standards requirement of other countries.

Muhammad Zubair Mughal, Research Associate, Halal Research Council proposed to introduce halal in tourism sector wherein Pakistan can earn millions of dollars. Eng. M. A. Jabbar Former VP FPCCI underscored the need of development of Halal food industries through extending fiscal, monetary, trade policy adjustments along with regulatory framework. He further stated that Halal Development Authority should engage in facilitating mutual recognizing agreements on SPS to provide market access to our halal products. He added that Pakistan should take lead in exports of halal meat as live stock contributed 60 percent in agriculture sector.

Mufti Yousaf Abdul Razzaq, CEO SANHA Halal Associates informed that Europe is currently generating 80 percent of global halal revenue and Pakistan has an opportunity to increase its export of halal commodity as 90 percent of our raw material are halal. He urged the government to give tax and monetary incentives to investors for promoting halal brands like other nations Brazil, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia etc. Moreover, Pakistan has to participate in international halal exhibitions for promotion of Pakistani products.

Mr. Farrukh Mazhar, Managing Director F&M Inspections underscored the need of creating awareness in our foreign missions as they can play important role in enhancing Pakistani exports.

Ms. Sehrish Zuberi, Food Manager Renaissance Inspection & Certification Agency (Pvt.) Ltd stated that the acceptance of halal standards is a big issue as all countries have their own standards. Mr. Asad Sajjad Convener FPCCI Standing Committee on Halal goods and services also talked about the activities of his standing committee and requested to take membership in it.