Pakistan High Commission condoles deaths of Pakistanis

Ottawa – June 8, 2021 : The Pakistan High Commission has received the tragic news of the deaths of four persons of a Canadian family of Pakistani origin in London, Ontario.

Initial reports indicate that the deceased persons were the target of a terrorist attack rooted in Islamophobia.

The Pakistan High Commission has requested both the provincial and the federal governments for facts of the case and called for stern action against the perpetrator(s).

Upon instruction of the High Commissioner of Pakistan, Consul General Toronto is visiting London Ontario today to offer condolences and all possible support on behalf of the Government of Pakistan.

The Pakistan High Commission offers its deepest condolences to the family of the victims. May Almighty Allah grant eternal peace to the departed souls and enable all their loved ones to bear this irreparable loss. Aameen.