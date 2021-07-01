Pakistan has no contact and coordination with Israel: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has no ties with Israel and propaganda is being used to put pressure on the state of Pakistan to create internal chaos, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East.

Talking to national and international media representatives here on Thursday, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that neither United Arab Emirates nor Saudi Arabia has asked to recognise Israel.

Anti-Pakistan forces are worried following the improvement of Pakistan’s relations with the Arab Islamic countries, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

He said that Pakistan’s relations with Arab Islamic Countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Egypt, Baharain, Amman and Iraq are improving with practical cooperation in different areas and sectors.

Contacts are underway with Saudi officials on the issue of repatriation of Pakistanis, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Prime Minister Imran khan has announced Pakistan’s policy in the National Assembly that we want friendship, not slavery, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi adding that if there is a civil war in Afghanistan, it will affect the entire world.

Pakistan can be facilitator for peace in Afghanistan but not for anarchy and conflict.

Afghan groups should take the path of dialogue for reconciliation, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.

He said that the declaration of Pak-Afghan Ulema Conference with the cooperation of Saudi Arabia is an appeal for peace and reconciliation and not a fatwa against anyone.

Muslim leaders should thought how long the blood of innocent Muslims will continue to flow; Kashmir, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, there is blood everywhere and this bloody game must come to an end now, Ashrafi maintained.

Responding to a question, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that no killing on the grounds of religion or sect has taken place in Pakistan for the last six months.

The situation of inter-faith harmony in Pakistan is much better than many other countries in the region and world, said Tahir Ashrafi.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Imran khan, consultation process is underway with leadership of all religious schools of thought and respective security agencies and provincial governments for the establishment of law and order situation and for interfaith tolerance and harmony during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The peace committees and interfaith harmony councils in the country are being fully activated and organized ahead of Muharram-ul-Haram to promote intersect harmony and telerance in the country.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi announced that important leaders of Arab Islamic countries would visit Pakistan within the next three months and delegations from Pakistan would also visit Arab Islamic countries.

Pakistan is strengthening relations with the Brother Islamic countries in all areas of cooperation, said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi.