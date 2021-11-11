Pakistan has always stood with Afghan people in hour of need: PM
ISLAMABAD , NOV 11 : Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday has said that Pakistan has always stood with the Afghan people in their hour of need.
In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the premier posted, “We have assured Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and his delegation that we will provide all possible humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
“We are sending essential food items, emergency medical supplies & winter shelters to provide immediate relief to Afghan people,” he added.
PM Imran stated, “We will also provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all Afghans travelling across the border into Pakistan.”
He further urged the international community to fulfill its collective responsibility to avert a grave humanitarian crisis confronting people of Afghanistan.
Related News
Shusha – the fairyland of Azerbaijan (Part-2)
Out of 15,000 sq m area, 10,000 has been liberated from the Armenian occupation whileRead More
Australian dash Pak final hopes
DUBAI: Matthew Wade’s late blitz ensured Australia sailed through, comfortably at the end, for aRead More
Comments are Closed