Pakistan foiled Indian ploy to isolate Islamabad diplomatically: FM

ISLAMABAD, AUG 18 (DNA) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said Pakistan foiled Indian ploy to isolate Islamabad diplomatically, highlighted the Kashmir issue across the globe, made policy to maintain strong relationships with friend countries and worked for Afghanistan peace process.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed a press conference along with other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders on completion of the federal government’s two years to apprise the nation of its achievements and termed the aforementioned accomplishments as Pakistan’s big success.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said, “We have to remain aware of the intentions of our arch-rival – India. Good relations with neighboring countries are a part of our foreign policy. Relations of China, Nepal and Bangladesh with India are in front of all. All of the South Asian countries are victims of India’s expansionist approach.

“PM Imran Khan always stressed that peace in Afghanistan can only be achieved through political solution and the entire world is saying the same today. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process. Islamophobia exists across the world today.

“Coronavirus has changed the global scenario and PM Imran Khan talked about waiving of loans in such circumstances. “Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue on international level and it was discussed thrice in one year in the Security Council against India’s wish. The premier’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly last year should be compared with the former governments.

“Reforms were made in the foreign ministry including eVisa and ‘FM Direct’ app. All ambassadors are directly in touch with me through the application.” Information and Broadcasting Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr. Hafeez Shaikh and Special Assistan to the PM on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar were present on the occasion with the foreign minister. =DNA

===============================