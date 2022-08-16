Pakistan expresses deep sorrow over sad demise of Dr. Nafis Sadik

ISLAMABAD, AUG 16 /DNA/ – The Government of Pakistan expresses deep sorrow on the passing away of Dr. Nafis Sadik, Special Adviser and Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for HIV/AIDS in Asia. Dr Sadik was one of the most accomplished Pakistanis and a leading international voice on population policies, and maternal and child health.

Dr. Sadik’s contributions in the field of medical research and advocacy for human rights protection are significant. She won numerous awards globally in recognition of her extra- ordinary services. At the United Nations, she served at important positions most notably as the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund becoming the first woman to head a UN major voluntarily funded program. She was a torch bearer for women and girls from around the world, breaking glass ceilings during her career and showcasing women empowerment in true sense.

Dr. Sadik served her motherland with dedication and professionalism. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Sadik and pray for the departed soul.