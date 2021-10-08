Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on a mosque in Kunduz

ISLAMABAD, OCT 8 /DNA/ – We are deeply grieved at the dastardly terrorist attack on a mosque today in Kunduz province of Afghanistan which has reportedly resulted in loss of innumerable precious lives and injuries to many others. The Government and people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their Afghan brethren.

We convey our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their dear ones and wish early recovery to the injured. We reiterate our unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.